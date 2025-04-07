Skip to Content
New Sensory Space to open at Grace Fisher Inclusive Arts Clubhouse in Santa Barbara

Grace Fisher Foundation
Published 11:26 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Grace Fisher Foundation (GFF) and Autism Embrace is announcing the creation of The Hidden Haven.

This is an inclusive sensory room designed to be a transformative space where families navigating autism and other sensory needs can feel welcome.

The Hidden Haven is located within GFF’s Inclusive Arts Clubhouse at La Cumbre Plaza.

The space is designed where all abilities, emotions, and experiences are welcomed, embraced, and supported.

All programs are offered free of charge made possible by community grants, corporate sponsorships, and individual donations.

Directors of Hidden Haven hope the venue will be a model for how public spaces can welcome neurodivergent individuals and their families.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

