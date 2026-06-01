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San Luis Obispo County

Lompoc Man Arrested With Large Amount of Jewelry Connected To Earlier Morro Bay Burglary

KEYT
By
today at 5:46 pm
Published 5:58 pm

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 27-year-old Lompoc man was arrested Sunday in connection with a burglary at a Morro Bay-based business earlier the same day.

On May 31, around 3:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a business in the 800 block of Embarcadero Road stated a press release Monday from the Morro Bay Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and found a broken front window at the business and the property owner confirmed a significant loss of mostly jewelry detailed the Morro Bay Police Department.

Shortly after 4 a.m. the same day, deputies with the local Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop for an unspecified vehicle code violation in the city limits of Morro Bay the local law enforcement agency shared.

During the traffic stop, deputies spotted narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed the presence of a large quantity of jewelry noted the Morro Bay Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene of the traffic stop and confirmed the majority of the recovered jewelry was stolen earlier in the day from the business on Embarcadero Road explained the Morro Bay Police Department.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating other incidents that may be connected to property recovered from the vehicle shared the Morro Bay Police Department.

According to Morro Bay Police, the 27-year-old driver from Lompoc was arrested on charges of burglary, receiving or possessing stolen property, and theft with two or more prior convictions.

The investigation into this burglary is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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