Two Camarillo residents arrested in connection with assault with a deadly weapon investigation

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A 38-year-old Camarillo woman and a 58-year-old Camarillo man were arrested in connection with a February assault with a deadly weapon investigation that resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons including a .50 caliber anti-material rifle, an AK-47-style rifle, and a TEC-9 Tuesday.

In February, detectives with the Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit began investigating an assault with a deadly weapon in Camarillo stated a press release Friday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives determined that the weapon qualified as an assault weapon in violation of California Penal Code 30605(a) and identified the suspect as a 38-year-old Camarillo woman shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

In the first week of March, detectives got a search warrant signed by a magistrate of the Ventura County Superior Court for the Camarillo woman's home, vehicles, and property noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On March 11, detectives detained the woman and another person, a 58-year-old Camarillo man, in her vehicle pursuant to the search warrant and a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of ammunition and a "usable amount of methamphetamine" shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the man in the vehicle was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing, owning, or purchasing ammunition and he was arrested at the scene and booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on the following charges:

H&S 11395(b)(1)-Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance

PC 30305(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of Ammunition

H&S 11550(a)-Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

A search warrant was served at the Camarillo woman's residence where detectives found a 9mm handgun, hundreds of rounds of various caliber ammunition, and numerous high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

During the search of the residence, detectives obtained information that a large cache of weapons, magazines, and ammunition had been moved to a storage unit in Camarillo before the execution of the search warrant explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A new search warrant for the storage unit was issued and a search of the storage unit resulted in the discovery of 42 individual firearms including an AR-50 anti-material rifle chambered in .50 caliber BMG, a TEC-9, an AK-47-style rifle with an attached bayonet and collapsible stock shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office shared that the designation of "anti-material" is used to describe firearms designed to engage and destroy vehicles, aircraft, fortifications, and other hardened targets the rely on a high-level of penetration and stopping power.

Detectives also located several thousand rounds of various caliber rifle and pistol ammunition, several hundred rounds of .50 caliber BMG, and hundreds of high-capacity magazines added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Following the results of the search warrants, the Camarillo woman was arrested and booked on violations of California Penal Code 30600(a)-Possession of a .50 BMG Rifle and California Penal Code 27545-Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.