Ojai woman recovers almost $10,000 sent after a scammer convinced her of fraud on her credit card

OJAI, Calif. – A 66-year-old Ojai woman almost lost about $10,000 after a man claiming to be from Wells Fargo's Fraud Department told her to send money to open a new account before deputies and the U.S. Postal Service stepped in to help recover the funds.

On Feb. 20, 2025, an Ojai patrol deputy was dispatched to the 900 block of Pleasant Avenue for a call of fraud/theft by false pretenses stated a press release Thursday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy learned that a man who identified himself as 'Christopher Anderson' contacted a 66-year-old Ojai woman claiming to be an employee of Wells Fargo Bank's Fraud Department detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The man led the woman to believe there were fraudulent charges made to her credit card in Florida and that she needed to close her current account and open a new one explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the man convinced the woman to withdraw about $10,000 from her account and send it to an address in Florida and the woman -fearing financial problems- mailed the requested funds.

Detectives with the Ojai Sheriff's Station contacted Investigators with the U.S. Postal Service and through a collaborative effort, the woman's package was intercepted before being sent to Florida and her money was returned to her explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe that the name the man provided was fraudulent and the Sheriff's Office reminds residents that financial institutions will never ask for funds to be withdrawn or mailed regarding suspected fraudulent activity on their accounts noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

If you are contacted in this way or want to verify fraudulent activity on your accounts, you are urged to contact your financial institution directly or contact law enforcement added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.