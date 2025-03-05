Recreational vehicle manufacturer settles after improperly disposed propane tank caused evacuation at Oxnard recycling center

OXNARD, Calif. – ModVans Inc., a recreational vehicle manufacturer with an Oxnard facility, has agreed to a $22,562 settlement after an improperly disposed propane tank leaked flammable gas at an Oxnard recycling center and caused an evacuation in November of 2022.

On Nov. 1, 2022, an employee of recreational vehicle manufacturer ModVans Inc. put a propane tank they believed was empty into a rented commercial roll-off bin stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office Wednesday.

The propane tank courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office

The bin was transported later the same day to the City of Oxnard's Del Norte Regional Recycling and Transfer Station where the tank was dumped onto the tipping floor, causing the release of a large amount of compressed flammable gas inside of the facility explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Image of the leak at the Oxnard Del Norte Regional Recycling and Transfer Station during the leak courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office

Customers and employees were evacuated until the Oxnard Fire Department arrived and stopped the leak shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, investigators were able to trace the propane tank back to the ModVans Inc. facility in Oxnard and security camera footage confirmed that an employee had placed the propane tank in the bin.

Further investigation found that employees did not receive adequate training on hazardous waste disposal which contributed to the violation stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

ModVans Inc. reached a $22,562 resolution with the District Attorney's Office and was ordered to comply with environmental regulations and improve hazardous waste disposal training detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"This incident serves as a reminder that improper disposal of hazardous materials can put workers, first responders, and the public at serious risk," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "Proper training and adherence to hazardous waste regulations are critical to preventing dangerous situations like this."