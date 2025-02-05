New partnership will create peer support program for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A new partnership to create a peer support program for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault received approval from the Ventura County Board of Supervisors this week.

The program, known as the Family Justice Centers Peer Program, is a collaboration between the Ventura County District Attorney's Office and Ventura County Behavioral Health is intended to help those impacted by domestic violence and sex crimes navigate the justice system and their personal path to recovery.

The new program is funded through the Mental Health Services Act, formerly known as Proposition 63, and Ventura County Behavioral Health has already committed $1.25 million through June of 2026 to the program explained a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Peers have become a vital part of the VCBH system of care," explained County Behavioral Health Director Dr. Loretta Denering. "Consumers note that peers provide unique perspectives and offer an understanding that comes from their lived experiences offering validation. Benefits include increased engagement, hope, and connection. Introducing this program to the Family Justice Center is a powerful and empowering approach to services in this field."

The development of an evidence-based peer support model specifically for adult survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault is intended to improve outcomes for survivors and expand outreach efforts for county-based support networks shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, funding will also go towards ongoing training and support for peer specialists as well as regular program evaluations to measure how effective their work is and find areas of improvement.

The program includes one-on-one and group peer support, peer navigation at intake, and a train-the-trainer model intended to allow the program to include additional services in the future detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault with compassionate, effective support," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "Peer specialists, who can relate firsthand to these experiences, will be instrumental in guiding victims on their journey to healing."

The Ventura County Family Justice Center was first opened in 2020 and just last year in December, announced a future location in the eastern portion of the county.