Ventura County District Attorney’s Office shared location of future East County Family Justice Center

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The City of Thousand Oaks has been selected for the location of the future East County Family Justice Center.

The announcement came during the Ventura County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday and the new facility will join existing community support centers in Ventura and Oxnard detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's office in a press release Wednesday.

"The key imperative here is to bring services to our east county to assist victims who are experiencing trauma and debilitating crimes," explained Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko during the Board of Supervisors meeting. "One of the core principles that we are establishing through the regionalization of the Family Justice Center is removing transportation barriers and maximizing access."

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko during Wednesday's Board of Supervisor's meeting. Courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office

The selection comes after a rigorous process based on crime date, geographical factors, community input, and cost-sharing commitments from municipal leaders explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the exact location will ultimately be decided by the Board of Supervisors and several parameters will go into the upcoming decision including: the building must be available for purchase, must be between 8,000 and 12,000 square feet, be close to transportation and medical facilities, and have enough open space for youth-focused recreational activities.

Wednesday's Board of Supervisor's meeting. Image courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office

"Family Justice Centers are game changers; they are lifesavers," explained District 2 Supervisor Jeff Gorell. "I am committed to working, to ensuring it is a regional asset for everyone in east county."

The Family Justice Centers are part of a holistic approach to community support and provide a safe environment for those looking to recover and ultimately break the cycle of violence shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"I am very excited that we are going to have these services in east county," added District 4 Supervisor Janice Parvin. "I look forward to the future of our east county Family Justice Center."