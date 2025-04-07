Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office releases preliminary numbers from Deltopia weekend

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced its preliminary citation and arrest numbers from Deltopia weekend just before 4:00 p.m Monday.

SBCSO deputies arrested 84 people, up from 32 arrests last year and 23 arrests in 2023. SBCSO deputies also cited 485 people, up from 256 last year and 151 in 2023.

No fentanyl overdoses or cliff falls were reported at this year's Deltopia event, according to the SBCSO.

Driving under the influence, paid party violations, loaded firearm possession and festival ordinance violations were all reasons why arrests were made, detailed the SBCSO.