Uriel Gamboa charged with the murder of his girlfriend at a Thousand Oaks hotel room Tuesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Uriel Gamboa of Thousand Oaks was charged with the murder of his girlfriend Aliya Pitts inside a room at the Palm Garden Hotel earlier this month.

Gamboa is also facing special allegations including the use of a deadly weapon and that the crime involved great violence stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Gamboa has been accused of killing Pitts in a hotel room in Thousand Oaks and he made his first appearance in court on Jan. 14, but his arraignment was continued to Feb. 10, in courtroom 13 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

Responding deputies discovered Pitt's body and Gamboa with self-inflicted wounds at the scene on Jan. 6, 2025, shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Gamboa was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and was discharged on Jan. 10 before being arrested for the murder noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amber Lee is prosecuting the case and Gamboa remains in custody without bail explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.