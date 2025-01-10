Thousand Oaks man arrested for the murder of his girlfriend Aliya Pitts at the Palm Garden Hotel

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – On Friday, a 31-year-old Thousand Oaks man was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Aliya Pitts of Sherman Oaks, in a hotel room on Jan. 6.

On Jan. 6, around 10:47 p.m., dispatch took a call from a man, later identified as a 31-year-old Thousand Oaks man, who stated that he had just killed his girlfriend in their hotel room at the Palm Garden Hotel and was "feeling suicidal" shared a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies made contact with the Thousand Oaks man and he was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted for medical treatment stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies located Aliya Pitts' body inside the hotel room and a later autopsy by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office deemed her death to be a homicide.

Investigators discovered the pair were in a relationship and do not believe there is a threat to the broader public at this time added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Based on the autopsy and collected evidence, personnel with the Sheriff's Major Crime Office obtained a warrant for the Thousand Oaks man for violation of California Penal Code 187(a)- Murder explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 10, when the 31-year-old was discharged from the hospital, deputies took him into custody on the arrest warrant mentioned above and he was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura with bail set at $500,000 detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 31-year-old is currently scheduled for an arraignment on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in the Ventura County Superior Court shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

This homicide is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Vorzimer at 805-384-4731 or Detective Nicole Grover at 805-384-4722.