Thousand Oaks man arrested for the murder of his girlfriend at Palm Garden Hotel Monday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A 31-year-old Thousand Oaks man was arrested for the murder of his 24-year-old girlfriend at the Palm Garden Hotel on North Ventu Park Road Monday.

On Jan. 6, around 10:47 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a man who stated he had just killed his girlfriend inside their hotel room and that "he was feeling suicidal" shared a press release Tuesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Palm Garden Hotel and made contact with the caller, later identified as a 31-year-old Thousand Oaks man, and located an adult woman "who was deceased, based on injuries she sustained" detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the man was taken into custody without incident and was booked for violation of California Penal Code 187(a)-Murder.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Vorzimer at 805-384-4731 or Detective Nicole Grover at 805-384-4722.