Santa Paula man in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at Santa Barbara Street and Davis Street

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – A Santa Paula man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Santa Barbara Street and Davis Street Tuesday afternoon.

On Dec. 31, around 3:05 p.m., a vehicle westbound on Santa Barbara Street was approaching the intersection with Davis Street when a northbound pedestrian entered the same intersection stated a press release from the Santa Paula Police Department.

According to Santa Paula Police, the collision caused serious injuries to the pedestrian, described as a Santa Paula man in his seventies, and the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation into the incident.

The Santa Paula woman driving the involved vehicle did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash added the Santa Paula Police Department.

While there are posted stop signs at the northbound and southbound sections of the Santa Barbara Street and Davis Street intersection, there are not stop signs or traffic signals for westbound and eastbound traffic explained the Santa Paula Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yvette Solis at 805-826-7512 or via email at ysolis@spcity.org.