Man taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after shooting on Sextant Avenue Tuesday

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – A man was transported with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 2500 block of Sextant Avenue Tuesday evening.

On Dec. 31, around 10:48 p.m., a patrol officer reported seeing a disturbance among a group of people in the 2500 block of Sextant Avenue stated a press release from the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The officer approached the group and discovered that a shooting had happened just before their arrival and one man had been shot explained the Port Hueneme Police Department.

According to Port Hueneme Police, the man who had been shot was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspected shooter had fled the scene in a black SUV before the arrival of the officer added the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at 805-986-6615 or through email at jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous and still share information about the shooting can call the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit their website here.