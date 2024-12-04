Saul Nava sentenced to over 50 years in prison for the torture and murder of his girlfriend

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Wednesday that Saul C. Nava of Thousand Oaks was sentenced to 50 years eight months to life in prison after he was convicted of nine felony counts including the first-degree murder and torture of his girlfriend.

In October, Nava was convicted of the following charges and a judge found true the following special allegations:

Criminal Charges

PC 187(a)-First Degree Murder

PC 205-Aggravated Mayhem

PC 206-Torture

PC 207(a)-Kidnapping

OC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Three Counts of PC 273.5(a)-Inflict Corporal Injury to Current/Former Spouse/Cohabitant/Fiancé

PC 311.11(a)-Possession or Control of Child Pornography

Special Allegations

CRC 4.421(a)(1)-Crime Involved Great Violence

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

CRC 4.421(a)(8)-Manner in which the Crime was Carried Out Indicates Planning, Sophistication, or Professionalism

CRC 4.421(b)(1)-Defendant has Engaged in Violent Conduct

CRC 4.421(a)(2)-Defendant was Armed with and Used a Weapon

On Dec. 24, 2021, Nava called 911 after multiple days of beating and torturing his girlfriend Alisen Takacs-Escobar in the studio apartment they shared in Thousand Oaks explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

Deputies found the deceased woman with injuries across her body including extensive bruising, a large laceration on the top of her head, and degrading words freshly tattooed on the center of her chest detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Nava was arrested at the scene stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, a search of the apartment by deputies revealed tattoo equipment, baseball bats, a hammer, and a screwdriver that were all used on Takacs-Escobar.

Nava's cell phone was also located inside of the apartment and videos on the phone, taken hours before Takacs-Escobar died from her injuries, showed Nava taunting her and displaying no concern for her deteriorating condition shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

While investigating Takacs-Escobar's death, an ex-girlfriend that Nava had also abused was contacted stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Nava met this woman when they were both teenagers and Nava had brought her to his home, confined her to closet, and beat her explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Nava's abuse stopped when he started to date Takacs-Escobar during the summer of 2021 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.