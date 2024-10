VENTURA, Calif.-The annual Witches Paddle brought the Halloween spirit to the Ventura Harbor.

Witches dressed up and grabbed their broom-like paddles to glide along the water.

Some rode Stand Up Paddle Boards, others rented kayaks and peddle boats.

And some filled outriggers.

The afternoon event is the kick off for a number of events through Halloween.

For more information visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com