VENTURA, Calif.-Greg Wray, known for working on Sonic the Hedgehog, is the featured artist at this year's Ventura Art & Chalk Festival.

The free festival is going on all weekend in the Ventura Harbor.

It includes dozens of artists making chalk murals on the sidewalk along the Ventura Harbor.

There's also children's art and a surf competition going on at the nearby beach.

The festival continues on Sunday from 1O a.m. to 5 p.m.