Fiestas Patrias celebrates Mexico’s Independence Day in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-The celebration of Mexico's Independence Day is on Monday, but the celebration began early in Oxnard.

The weekend event called Fiesta Patrias is marks Mexico's freedom from Spain.

It is going on all weekend at Plaza Park in downtown Oxnard.

People including Marisol Olivares of Camarillo dressed up for the occasion.

"September is Mexico's patriotic month, and well, we are all Mexicans and we feel very proud to be Mexican,: said Olivares.

She said people usually celebrate for weeks.

Fiesta Patrias is free and continues on Sunday with live music, arts and crafts, and food vendors and more.