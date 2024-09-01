Simi Valley police ask for aid locating missing adult

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – UPDATE: Mr. Johnson has been found.

The Simi Valley Police Department are asking the public for help locating John Johnson, last seen at the 100 block of Wrangler Rd.

Johnson, 78, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. without his identification with him and is both cognitively impaired and nonverbal.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a black jacket and blue jeans and stands six feet tall at 180 pounds.

Those with information on Johnson's whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Simi Valley Police Department via phone.