Overdose Awareness Day comforts those missing loved ones and helps those struggling with addiction

VENTURA, Calif.-August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.

People who have lost loved ones and their supporters met in Plaza Park in Ventura.

They lined the park with purple and white balloons.

Organizers hope to raise awareness and help those still struggling.

"I lost my son 15 years ago,," said Jean Peckfelder, "I have a heart for mothers and fathers still out there struggling you know with grief."

Peckfelder said it was her dream to just put up balloons, but then others helped her create a much larger event to raise awareness.

Her daughter bought a hat that said a four letter word before Fentanyl.

A booth had shirts and other items,too.

Other booths had information and Narcan.

At least one Ventura City Council member attended the event.

Parents said they are are so grateful for the love and support the community has shown.