Camarillo man arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.—42-year-old Alvin Johnson of Camarillo was arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges.



Blake Wilson lives in Camarillo, near a condo where a violent rampage came to an end Thursday.



“ It's a very safe community, but it just seems like a weird, unlucky time,” said Wilson.



The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department says a group of people were in a car near Oxnard yesterday afternoon when Alvin Johnson stabbed 33-year-old Ricardo Juarez to death.



Johnson then took control of the car and drove to a condo on Huerta Court in Camarillo.



Investigators say Johnson attacked three people there.



75 year old Marilyn Gallagher died of injuries to her head. Two other men were hurt, including one who went to a police station for help.



“Maybe around 630, 645, someone came outside and they seemed pretty, you know, they were hysterically crying. It seemed like maybe someone had passed away who was injured, or maybe they had just found out about what was going on,” said Blake Wilson.



Investigators believe Johnson knew the victims.



“It sounds like drugs played a factor. And the question I know you're going to ask is, what's the connection with this suspect to this residence here on where they do have a loose affiliation with each other? These people all know one another. They're there have been relationships established in the past. They're not close close with the residence and the occupants of this residence, but they do all know one another. It sounds like they travel in the same circle and group friendships,” said Captain Dean Worthy from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.



Johnson was taken into custody at the condo.



Deputies also found a handgun at the scene.



An autopsy will reveal whether Marilyn Gallagher’s death was caused by gun shot wound or blunt force.



Johnson's bail is set at 2 million dollars.