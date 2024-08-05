Moorpark man arrested for multiple weapons violations after Friday search of his home

MOORPARK, Calif. – A 32-year-old Moorpark man was arrested for multiple felony violations after more than two dozen firearms were recovered during a search of his home on Friday.

On Aug. 2, around 9:50 p.m., detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 6800 block of Simmons Way in Moorpark as part of a firearms investigation of a convicted felon stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the arrest Monday.

Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office West County Special Enforcement Unit began investigating the 32-year-old Moorpark man for potential firearms violations as he is a convicted felon and prevented from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old arrived at his home during the search and he was detained at the scene.

More than two dozen firearms, various types of ammunition, and evidence of illegal firearm manufacturing was discovered in the home detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle the 32-year-old arrived at the scene driving was found to have a semi-automatic handgun without a serial number, also known as a 'ghost gun', additional unserialized weapons were discovered inside the residence, and one of the firearms recovered was later found to have been stolen from Los Angeles County shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old Moorpark man posted his bail after being booked and has been assigned a future court date for his charges.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Austin Whittaker at 805-654-3509.

If you have any information about illegal weapons, including ghost guns, in Ventura County, you are asked to contact Senior Deputy Matt Smith at 805-677-8771.