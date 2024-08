VENTURA, Calif.-Calm has returned to the Ventura County fair following fights in the midway on Sunday night.

The Ventura County Star is reporting that Ventura Police arrested three females and two males around seven last night.

Two of the people were from Carpinteria and two were from Oxnard.

The other was from Los Angeles.

Two people were knocked unconscious.

They may face charges that include battery on an officer.