Highway 150 in Santa Paula partially reopened following landslide earlier this year

today at 12:13 pm
Published 12:22 pm

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced the reopening of Highway 150 between Stonegate Road and Mupu Road in Santa Paula Friday.

The roadway was closed due to a 1.8-acre landslide caused by winter storms earlier this year.

While crews continue to work on a 360-foot long and 40-foot to 50-foot tall retaining wall, flaggers will be on scene to direct traffic through the single-lane closures necessary to continue the necessary work explained Caltrans in a press release about the reopening Friday.

According to Caltrans, the pedestrian path through private property will remain open, but both northbound and southbound shoulders will remain closed shared Caltrans.

For the latest information on road conditions, visit Caltrans' Quickmap.

