Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Caltrans: Parts of Highway 150 shutdown due to mudslides in Ventura County

By
Published 6:57 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Several mudslides has parts of highway 150 shutdown as of Tuesday morning due to this week's heavy rain.

The highway is currently closed to traffic in both directions from Steckel Park to Stonegate Road for an unknown duration.

This is due to the landslide near Bridge Road according to Caltrans District 7,

Caltrans crews are working quickly to clear the mudslides that has slipped into the lanes.

North of this area, there is a second slide location with one-way traffic control about a quarter mile south of Thomas Aquinas College.

If you're heading from Santa Barbara into Ventura County or anywhere in the Santa Paula area near highway 150, Caltrans says to expect delays.

For more information on traffic updates, visit: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content