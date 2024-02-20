Caltrans: Parts of Highway 150 shutdown due to mudslides in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Several mudslides has parts of highway 150 shutdown as of Tuesday morning due to this week's heavy rain.

The highway is currently closed to traffic in both directions from Steckel Park to Stonegate Road for an unknown duration.

This is due to the landslide near Bridge Road according to Caltrans District 7,

Caltrans crews are working quickly to clear the mudslides that has slipped into the lanes.

North of this area, there is a second slide location with one-way traffic control about a quarter mile south of Thomas Aquinas College.

If you're heading from Santa Barbara into Ventura County or anywhere in the Santa Paula area near highway 150, Caltrans says to expect delays.

For more information on traffic updates, visit: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.