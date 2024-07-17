Boost Oxygen ordered to pay $413,000 for alleged violations of state business code

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Wednesday that Boost Oxygen LLC has entered a stipulated agreement over alleged violations of the state's Business and Professions Code as well as the California False Advertising Law.

The Connecticut-based company will pay $300,000 in civil penalties and $83,000 in investigation costs as part of the agreement detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Boost Oxygen advertised that its products could treat or assist in the cure of multiple conditions which an investigation later revealed were "false or unsupported by evidence."

The stipulated agreement also prohibits Boost Oxygen LLC from claiming its product can treat or cure the following ailments:

Acute mountain sickness, altitude sickness, or any related medical illness

Illness resulting from smoke inhalation or air pollution

Allergies or allergic reactions

Shortness of Breath related to the flu, respiratory viruses, and COVID-19

An individual's ability to drive at night or long distances

The lawsuit alleged the company violated the California Unfair Competition Law, Business & Professions Code section 17200 and the California False Advertising Law, Business & Professions Code section 17500 after an investigation revealed many of those claims were "false or unsupported by evidence" explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"We are committed to ensuring that every company doing business with Ventura County residents is honest about its products and the limitations of those products," said District Attorney Nasarenko. "False advertising of this nature not only harms consumers but other businesses that are truthful in their advertising."

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of multiple jurisdictions and the investigation was conducted jointly by the Consumer Protection Units of the Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Monterey County District Attorney's Offices.