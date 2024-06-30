Thousand Oaks police officer involved in shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A Thousand Oaks Police Department officer was involved in a shooting at 6:50 a.m. Sunday after a 37-year-old man pulled a knife against the officer, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies felt threatened when the man advanced toward them and only shot after the man ignored several verbal commands to stop, detailed the VCSO.

The suspect was later transported to a local hospital due to his injuries in critical but stable condition after his knife and a bow were recovered at the scene, explained the VCSO.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, a common procedure in these instances, according to the VCSO.

The VCSO Major Crimes Unit and the DA's Office are now investigating the incident for further details and body cam footage will be released within 45 days.