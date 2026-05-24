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Armed man arrested after call of fight in Santa Maria

SMPD
By
New
today at 1:11 pm
Published 1:22 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police arrested an armed man after reports of a fight just after 6:00 p.m. at Preisker Park on Saturday.

SMPD officers noticed a fight between gang members, saw scars from multiple people, and detained some individuals from the incident.

SMPD officers also found a concealed gun in one of the suspect's cars and arrested the 27-year-old for the offense.

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Caleb Nguyen

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