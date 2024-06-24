City of Santa Paula warned not to use city’s tap water Monday night after contamination

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – The City of Santa Paula issued a city-wide warning to not use tap water due to contamination at the city's reservoir, according to the Santa Paula Police Department (SPPD).

Water for bathing is now OK as of 9:17 p.m. Monday night but brushing teeth, washing dishes, making ice and food preparation should be avoided for the time being.

The city urges all citizens to stop drinking the city's water until further notice and more information can be found from Santa Paula officials via phone or the city's website.