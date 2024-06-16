‘Post Fire’ in LA County reaches Ventura County lines

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire in the northwestern Los Angeles County area reached Ventura County lines Sunday near Los Padres National Forest.

According to Ventura County Fire Department, the so-called "Post Fire" entered Ventura County and consumed about 2,000 acres of wilderness in the south eastern portion of the Las Padres National Forest, south of Hungry Valley.

VCFD said in a X post, they sent over 125 fire personnel in order to tackle the wildfire. VCFD also said, fire crews attacked the fire from both the air and the ground.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the "Post Fire" in Gorman began Saturday just over 1:45 p.m. near Gorman Road and Ranch Road close to the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway.

At this time, the wildfire has burned more than 14,000 acres and is 2% contained.

LACFD says, more than 1,200 people in the Gorman area were evacuated.

The fire continues to burn in a southerly direction towards Pyramid Lake, making smoke visible to Ventura County Residents.

The National Weather Service Los Angeles says, gusty winds are expected through Monday, bringing elevated to critical red flag fire weather with hot and dry conditions in Santa Barbara County and the interior.

According to the VC Emergency website, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is closely monitoring the post fire.

"As of now, the fire does not pose a risk to Ventura County however personnel from Ventura County Fire Department and Ventura County Emergency Services remain in close contact with Los Angeles County should wind conditions change and the fire threaten our area," said the VC Emergency website.

More information will be provided to this article as it becomes available to Your News Channel.