Memorial Day Paddle Out Ceremony held in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Memorial Day Port Hueneme-style included a paddle out ceremony.

The service began on the Port Hueneme Pier.

Navy Sea Cadets carefully dropped a wreath off the side of the pier.

Port Hueneme Ocean Lifeguards picked it up and placed it in the middle of their paddle out circle.

This was Port Hueneme’s first ceremony on the pier and beach.

It also included music and remarks by Commander Amanda Sardone of the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Ventura.

“I’d like to thank everyone here today for prioritizing Memorial Day and being here, "said Cmdr. Sardone, "Today we remember and honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our great nation. It is not some abstract day of remembrance for the 1.2 million who have given their lives since the Revolutionary War.”

The Channel Air Chorus performed a couple of songs.

Special guests included Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff, Port Hueneme City Council Members and former Port Hueneme Mayor and veteran Tony Velante.

The city offered free parking on Memorial Day morning and some fisherman watched the ceremony while fishing off the pier.