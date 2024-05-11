Skip to Content
Oxnard police officers arrest two people for organized retail thefts

OXNARD, Calif. – Two Oxnard residents were arrested Friday after a months-long investigation by the Oxnard Police Department over retail thefts that happened in the city, according to the OPD.

A 35-year-old and a 27-year-old were deemed responsible for multiple thefts over a month as detectives gathered evidence to connect the crimes back to the two individuals, explained the OPD.

The OPD then recovered stolen property and money from said thefts after searching the residence of the two people responsible for the events, detailed the OPD.

Both people were arrested and booked at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Detention Facility on charges associated with Organized Retail Theft, according to the OPD.

Anonymous tips for this case or others can be submitted to the OPD via the Ventura County Crime Stoppers website.

