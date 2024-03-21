Ojai Art Center launches 85th Anniversary Capital Campaign

OJAI, Calif. – The Ojai Art Center announced its Capital Gifts Campaign for its 85th anniversary to help campaign the future of creativity and community engagement.

Dance, poetry, music, theater, fine arts, film, photography and youth programs have all thrived at the oldest multipurpose arts facility in the state.

The Center's Board of Trustees now hopes to raise $85,000 to fund the continuation of art programs and other community events.

Raised funds from the campaign will go toward the completion of exterior painting, better lighting, installing air conditioning, dressing room improvements and backstage facilities enhancements.

The Art Center is also hosting a gala on November 9 and supporters to the campaign are invited to attend.

For more information on the art center and the gifts campaign, visit its website here.