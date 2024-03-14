Thousand Oaks woman arrested in connection with narcotics distribution
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A 41-year-old Thousand Oaks woman was arrested on Mar. 5 after complaints of potential narcotics activity at her residence were reported to local law enforcement.
Detectives with the Thousand Oaks Directed Enforcement Unit began an investigation after the community-provided tips state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
On Mar. 5, 2024, detectives arrested the 41-year-old and a search of her residence resulted in the discovery of multiple controlled substances seizure of narcotics sales-related items, and a handgun with ammunition detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
The woman was booked on the following charges:
- HS 11378-Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substance
- HS 11350-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- HS 11550(a)-Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance
- PC 29825(b)-Possession of Firearm Against Court Order
If you have information about illegal weapons or narcotics-related crimes in the East County area of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, contact Senior Deputy Jonathan San Jose at 805-947-8229.