Thousand Oaks woman arrested in connection with narcotics distribution

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A 41-year-old Thousand Oaks woman was arrested on Mar. 5 after complaints of potential narcotics activity at her residence were reported to local law enforcement.

Detectives with the Thousand Oaks Directed Enforcement Unit began an investigation after the community-provided tips state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Mar. 5, 2024, detectives arrested the 41-year-old and a search of her residence resulted in the discovery of multiple controlled substances seizure of narcotics sales-related items, and a handgun with ammunition detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was booked on the following charges:

HS 11378-Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substance

HS 11350-Possession of a Controlled Substance

HS 11550(a)-Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

PC 29825(b)-Possession of Firearm Against Court Order

If you have information about illegal weapons or narcotics-related crimes in the East County area of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, contact Senior Deputy Jonathan San Jose at 805-947-8229.