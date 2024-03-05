Ventura man convicted of 13 felony counts of sexual crimes against a child

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Tuesday that Jameson Paul Johnson was convicted of 13 felony counts of sexual crimes against a child.

Johnson was convicted on the following charges: six counts of forcible lewd acts on a child, six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and one count of forcible rape.

The jury that convicted Johnson also found true the following special allegations: the crimes involved great violence, the victim in these charges was particularly vulnerable, and that Johnson engaged in substantial sexual conduct with the survivor detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, a judge found true additional special allegations and enhancements during a court trial state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Johnson met the sexual assault survivor when she was ten in 2005 and the assaults began when she was 11.

The sexual assaults continued until she was 15 when Johnson was arrested for criminal threats against the girl and her mother explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In 2016, the survivor reported the extensive sexual abuse when Johnson sent her threatening letters from prison and Ventura Police Department opened an investigation that lead to Johnson's arrest for the above offenses in 2018.

“I am deeply grateful to the jury for their attention and thoughtful deliberation in this case,” said Supervising Deputy District Attorney Rafael Orellana, who prosecuted the case. “Although justice for this victim was long delayed, their verdict means that it was not ultimately denied. The defendant will now be held responsible for the horrific crimes he perpetrated against the victim.”

Johnson is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Apr. 25 of this year in courtroom 27 of the Ventura County Superior Court where he faces a maximum prison sentence of an indeterminate term of 90 years to life plus an additional determinate term of 21 years state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.