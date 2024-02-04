Skip to Content
Ventura County

Highway 33 closed from Fairview Road in Ojai to Lockwood Valley Road due to mudslides

Caltrans District 7
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Highway 33 has been shut down due to multiple mudslides between Fairview Road in Ojai and Lockwood Valley Road in the Los Padres National Forest.

According to Caltrans District 7, there is no current timeline for reopening.

For the latest road condition information, visit Caltrans' Quickmap.

