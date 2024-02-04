Highway 33 closed from Fairview Road in Ojai to Lockwood Valley Road due to mudslides

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Highway 33 has been shut down due to multiple mudslides between Fairview Road in Ojai and Lockwood Valley Road in the Los Padres National Forest.

According to Caltrans District 7, there is no current timeline for reopening.

CLOSED: SR-33 both directions between Ojai and Lockwood Valley Road due to mudslides.



Please avoid all non-essential travel.https://t.co/O37QesJHpw or 1-800-427-ROAD for closure updates.



Video is from mudslide near Rose Valley Road. pic.twitter.com/rrAht0DCje — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 5, 2024

For the latest road condition information, visit Caltrans' Quickmap.