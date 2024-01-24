Oxnard man charged with ten felony counts of child sexual exploitation on Tuesday

OXNARD, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that Victor Manuel Avalos Jr. of Oxnard was charged on Tuesday with ten felony counts related to the sexual exploitation of children and human trafficking.

Avalos Jr. was charged with the following: three counts of unlawful act with a child ten years old or younger, three counts of forcible lewd act upon a child, causing a minor to engage in commercial sex acts, advertising child sexual assault material for sale, and possessing child sexual assault material (CSAM) state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Each of those counts also carries a special allegation that Avalos Jr. took advantage of a position of trust to commit the offense and his arraignment has been continued detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement believes there may be additional victims that Avalos Jr. had been in contact with using the Snapchat name 'Rhythmic' and anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In December of 2023, the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Unit of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation began investigating tips about someone posting CSAM videos of a teenage female on Snapchat explain the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Tipsters reported that the account had posted a menu of available CSAM content for purchase detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 19, 2024, investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force alongside Ventura County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a home in the Nyland Acres neighborhood of unincorporated Oxnard relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Avalos Jr. was contacted at the residence and learned he had allegedly obtained CSAM from children online and is accused of selling the material for personal profit.

Additionally, Avalos Jr. is accused of sexually assaulting a ten-year-old child state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“The Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force is not only committed to locating and rescuing children from sexual assault, exploitation, and from human trafficking, but we are also committed to locating and arresting anyone who willingly sought out and purchased this material,” District Attorney Supervising Investigator Terry Dobrosky said.

Avalos Jr. remains in custody without bail and his continued arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at courtroom 13 of the Ventura County Superior Court.