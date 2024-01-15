Skip to Content
Ventura County

Camarillo Police deputy involved in traffic collision Friday morning

Camarillo Police Department
By
today at 10:51 am
Published 11:00 am

CAMARILLO, Calif. – An on-duty Camarillo Police Department patrol deputy was involved in a traffic collision in the area of Adolfo Road and Flynn Road Friday morning.

The collision involving another motorist was reported around 7:35 a.m. on Jan. 12 of this year and resulted in no life-threatening injuries detail Camarillo Police Department.

According to the Camarillo Police Department, the patrol deputy was responding to help with an unrelated traffic stop when the collision happened inside the intersection of Adolfo Road and Flynn Road.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Deputy Luke Riordan with the Camarillo Police Department at 805-388-5146.

camarillo
Camarillo Police Department Traffic Bureau
KEYT
traffic collision
ventura county

