Skip to Content
Ventura County

Paddle-out memorial held for “True Waterman” Tom Land

Paddle Out memorial service held for local fisherman and surfer Tom Land
By
January 14, 2024 9:30 pm
Published 9:05 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-Hundreds of people took part in a paddle-out memorial service for local fisherman and surfer Tom Land.

Friends called him a "True Waterman.

More than 100 people paddled out in the cove by the jetty wall of the Channel Islands Harbor under sunny skies on Sunday morning.

Many more, including Land's mother, watched from shore.

Friends brought red and white roses to toss into the gentle waves.

Land was a tender on a fishing boat named Mochi.

The former Wavelength Wetsuit representative was also early supporter of Roberts Surfboards.

The 57-year-old died from a heart ailment over the holidays.

People shared heartwarming and funny stories after splashing in the ocean-based ceremony.

Land is being remembered as a loving husband, son, father, surfer, and snowboarder who always offered to lend a hand.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content