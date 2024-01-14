Paddle-out memorial held for “True Waterman” Tom Land

OXNARD, Calif.-Hundreds of people took part in a paddle-out memorial service for local fisherman and surfer Tom Land.

Friends called him a "True Waterman.

More than 100 people paddled out in the cove by the jetty wall of the Channel Islands Harbor under sunny skies on Sunday morning.

Many more, including Land's mother, watched from shore.

Friends brought red and white roses to toss into the gentle waves.

Land was a tender on a fishing boat named Mochi.

The former Wavelength Wetsuit representative was also early supporter of Roberts Surfboards.

The 57-year-old died from a heart ailment over the holidays.

People shared heartwarming and funny stories after splashing in the ocean-based ceremony.

Land is being remembered as a loving husband, son, father, surfer, and snowboarder who always offered to lend a hand.