Highway 33 in Los Padres National Forest set to reopen

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. — Highway 33 between Matilija Hot Springs Road and Lockwood Valley Road in Los Padres National Forest is set to reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

According to Caltrans District 7, the state route north of Ojai, about 32 miles of highway have been closed since January 10, 2023, due to the winter storms.

The highway in LPNF experienced extensive mudslides, rockslides, erosion and sections of collapsed roadway. Caltran says, repairs and traffic control will extend into 2024 and the estimated total construction cost for all repairs is $35 million.

According to Caltrans, HWY 33 will reopen December 18th, just in time for the holidays.

One-way traffic control will be managed by solar-powered traffic signals in five different locations. Caltrans says, outside of those five locations there will be one lane open to traffic in each direction.

Vehicles driving through the reopened highway will also share the road with bicyclists, Caltran says.

The solar powered traffic signals will be located at the following post mile locations, with two signals per each construction site monitored on a regular basis, according to Caltrans:

﻿﻿First signal at post mile 14.21 / second signal at post mile 14.41.

﻿﻿First signal at 17.39 / second signal at 17.53.

﻿﻿First signal at 24.62 / second signal at 25.60.

﻿﻿First signal at 27.28 / second signal at 27.32.

﻿﻿First signal at 42.82 / second signal at 44.34.

Cal trans says, more signals may be added at later dates and the time cycles for each signal will vary. Drivers should expect to see 10-30 minute delays per signal.

"Delays may also vary depending on the number of vehicles on the highway. Driving through all five signals may add 90 minutes to the normal drive time," read the Caltrans press release. "Signs with beacons advising delay times are placed at each signal. Please expect delays and allow extra travel time."

A total of four retaining walls will be constructed at post miles: 14.35, 22.48, 24.78, and 25.55. Major slope repair continues at multiple locations, including post mile 42.92 and post mile 44.13, according to Caltrans.

"At post mile 14.35 the highway has been under one-way alternating traffic control with a solar powered signal since last spring. The slope there will be repaired, area and a retaining wall will be constructed," read the Caltrans press release. "AT&T, Southern California Edison, and the Meiners Oak Water District will relocate utility lines to allow reconstruction of the roadway and embankment."

Caltrans wants to advise drivers to drive through the work zones slowly and with extreme caution. The speed limit along HWY 33 will vary from 20 to 35 miles per hour. In the construction zones, however, the posted speed limits are as low as 10 miles per hour.

With the highway set to reopen, Caltrans says it is subject to future temporary full closures depending on construction need or weather impact, such as a winter storm.

For more updates from Caltrans visit their X (Twitter) page or their map here.