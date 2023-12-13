Oxnard man faces charges in connection with five separate November robberies in Ventura County

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Oscar Silva, 30, of Oxnard was in Federal court on Tuesday after he was named in a criminal complaint that lists a single federal count of a Hobbs Act Robbery and a previous affidavit submitted last week listed charges for four separate robberies in Ventura County between Nov. 6 and Nov. 23 of this year.

During his initial court appearance, Silva was ordered detained and scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 22, 2024 detail the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The statutory maximum sentence for a violation of the Hobbs Act is 20 years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Silva allegedly robbed two street food vendors, a smoke shop, and a convenience store all in Oxnard as well as a female pedestrian near Mission Park in downtown Ventura.

Silva allegedly brandished a firearm at all five of those robberies explain the U.S. Attorney's Office.