Skip to Content
Ventura County

Oxnard man faces charges in connection with five separate November robberies in Ventura County

Department of Justice / KEYT
By
New
today at 3:38 pm
Published 4:14 pm

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Oscar Silva, 30, of Oxnard was in Federal court on Tuesday after he was named in a criminal complaint that lists a single federal count of a Hobbs Act Robbery and a previous affidavit submitted last week listed charges for four separate robberies in Ventura County between Nov. 6 and Nov. 23 of this year.

During his initial court appearance, Silva was ordered detained and scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 22, 2024 detail the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The statutory maximum sentence for a violation of the Hobbs Act is 20 years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Silva allegedly robbed two street food vendors, a smoke shop, and a convenience store all in Oxnard as well as a female pedestrian near Mission Park in downtown Ventura.

Silva allegedly brandished a firearm at all five of those robberies explain the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
crime and courts
Hobbs Act Robbery
KEYT
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content