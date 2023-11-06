Three teens transported with stab wounds after argument at Thousand Oaks pool Saturday night

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Three teenagers were transported for moderate to severe stab wounds after an argument at an apartment complex pool area on Saturday night.

All three are expected to recover from their injuries explain the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On the evening of Nov. 4, 2023, at 8:48 p.m., Sheriff's Dispatch received multiple calls for a reported fight at an apartment complex in the 800 block of St. Charles Drive detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered three juveniles, ranging in ages from 14 to 17, with moderate to severe stab wounds connected to an argument in a community pool area of a the apartment complex.

The three injured juveniles were transported to the hospital for their injuries and an investigation revealed five to six adult males fled the area before deputies arrived detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

All of those suspected adults remain at large and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Czyrklis at 805-947-8305 or Detective Price at 805-947-8281.