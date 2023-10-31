Simi Valley warns residents about man posing as City employee to enter local homes

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – The City of Simi Valley has received multiple calls about a man impersonating a city employee in the neighborhood of Dinsmore and Arcane Street.

The man is described as wearing a utility vest and using a badge to enter local homes claiming he is a City employee and needs to test water quality detail the City of Simi Valley.

According to the City of Simi Valley, City employees would not need to enter a home to perform this test and residents are urged to not let this man into their homes.

If you encounter this man, you are asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.