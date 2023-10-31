Skip to Content
Ventura County

Simi Valley warns residents about man posing as City employee to enter local homes

City of Simi Valley
By
today at 4:36 pm
Published 4:47 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – The City of Simi Valley has received multiple calls about a man impersonating a city employee in the neighborhood of Dinsmore and Arcane Street.

The man is described as wearing a utility vest and using a badge to enter local homes claiming he is a City employee and needs to test water quality detail the City of Simi Valley.

According to the City of Simi Valley, City employees would not need to enter a home to perform this test and residents are urged to not let this man into their homes.

If you encounter this man, you are asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
impersonating a City employee
KEYT
public service announcement
safety
simi valley
Simi Valley Police Department
ventura county
water quality

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content