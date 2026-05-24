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Rollover crash sends two to hospital on Highway 135

SBCFD
By
New
today at 5:48 pm
Published 5:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A rollover car crash sent two people to the hospital for major injuries on Highway 135 just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash closed the northbound portion of the 135 entirely and the southbound portion to just one lane, according to the SBCFD.

For the latest road closure updates, the SBCFD asks citizens to contact the California Highway Patrol.

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