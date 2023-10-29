Skip to Content
Witches work their magic for Food Share despite witches paddle cancellation due to high winds

Published 10:49 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-Strong winds led to the cancellation of a portion of a Food Share fundraiser.

It was way too windy for witches to take part in the 3rd annual Witches Paddle in the Channel Islands Harbor on Sunday, but the participants still worked their magic for a worthy cause.

They brought nonperishable food for Food Share.

"This is crazy wind, typical October weather, too crazy to be flying around on a broom," giggled Marci Padgett, with her broom in hand.

Despite the paddle cancellation witches and warlocks put their canned food goods in Sally Brownlow's car trunk.

She put a witches hat on the top of her car to help them find it.

She will deliver the items to Food Share this month.

To donate visit https://foodshare.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

