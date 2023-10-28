Witches Paddle celebrates 5th anniversary in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-Witches traded in their broomsticks for paddle boards in the Ventura Harbor on Friday.

Warlocks took part, too.

The 5th annual Witches Paddle boosted business at Ventura Boat Rentals.

Jeffrey Beckman and his coworkers helped people rent SUP boards, kayaks and pedal boats.

Beckman dressed up as a maid.

"This is my first time working here, it is pretty rad it is witchin, ha-ha-ha-ha," sid Beckman.

Almost every local harbor hosts a witches paddle in celebration of Halloween.

Some paddle with their kid and pets on their boards.