Skip to Content
Ventura County

Witches Paddle celebrates 5th anniversary in Ventura Harbor

Witches trade in brooms for paddles in the Ventura Harbor to celebrate Halloween on the water
By
Updated
today at 8:47 pm
Published 8:40 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-Witches traded in their broomsticks for paddle boards in the Ventura Harbor on Friday.

Warlocks took part, too.

The 5th annual Witches Paddle boosted business at Ventura Boat Rentals.

Jeffrey Beckman and his coworkers helped people rent SUP boards, kayaks and pedal boats.

Beckman dressed up as a maid.

"This is my first time working here, it is pretty rad it is witchin, ha-ha-ha-ha," sid Beckman.

Almost every local harbor hosts a witches paddle in celebration of Halloween.

Some paddle with their kid and pets on their boards.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content