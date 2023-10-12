Oxnard man sentenced for liquor store stabbing, stolen property, and gun charges

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that Jason Lyle Garner of Oxnard was sentenced to eight years eight months in prison for three separate felony cases.

On Jul. 16, 2020, witnesses saw Garner in a verbal argument with a man he then followed into a liquor store and stabbed at least six times before fleeing the scene detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The stabbing was captured from multiple angles by a video camera inside the liquor store and investigating officers with Ventura Police Department recognized Garner from his horn tattoos and previous interactions with officers relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Garner was arrested in connection with the stabbing on Jul. 21, 2020.

On Sep. 8, 2023, after opening statements in his jury trial for the stabbing, Garner pled guilty to one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon as well as causing great bodily injury in the commission of a felony for which he was sentenced to six years in prison detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In a second case, Garner pled guilty to being in possession of stolen motorcycles discovered by law enforcement in November of 2020 near a trailer Garner was staying in and he was sentenced to two years in prison for that crime to be served concurrently with his stabbing sentence relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“I am thankful for each of our community members who answered the jury summons and gave

freely of their time and attention,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Mickye Coyle, who prosecuted the case. “Their participation allowed us to demonstrate the strength of this case and was the impetus for the defendant to take responsibility for the stabbing, and for his other outstanding case where he was in possession of stolen motorcycles.”

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Garner was arrested by Ventura Police officers while out on bail for the stabbing during a check the well-being call at a storage facility on Aug. 7, 2020.

Officers conducting the probation search on the storage unit discovered hundreds of rounds of live ammunition and two AR-15 lower receivers in the storage unit then arrested and booked Garner on three felony gun possession counts relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Garner was convicted by a jury of two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, Oct. 12, Garner was sentenced to an additional two years and eight months for a total of eight years eight months for his three separate cases.