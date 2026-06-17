Santa Barbara County approves $1.66 billion budget amid financial uncertainty

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County leaders approved a $1.66 billion budget Tuesday after hours of presentations and public comment, with officials acknowledging the county faces increasing financial pressures from rising costs and uncertainty surrounding state and federal funding.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato described the spending plan as more challenging than budgets in recent years but said it positions the county to weather future uncertainty.

“This is a more difficult budget than in recent years, but it is also a responsible one,” Miyasato said. “It protects core services, provides financial flexibility, and keeps the county positioned for uncertainty ahead.”

The budget includes the elimination of nearly 300 positions, most of which are currently vacant, as county officials work to address rising labor costs and concerns over future funding.

Miyasato acknowledged the impact the changes could have on county employees and their families.

“For all those employees who are being laid off, I do want to tell you that you aren't just a number,” she said. “We do consider what's happening to your family.”

Members of the public urged supervisors to ensure budget challenges do not come at the expense of vital community programs.

One Santa Maria resident voiced concerns over the closure of a local pharmacy, while youth advocates called for more investment in programs funded by cannabis tax revenue.

“When California passed Proposition 64, it included a promise to invest in communities and young people,” said Isabela Avalos with the Santa Barbara Youth Impact Coalition. “Since 2018, Santa Barbara County has collected millions of dollars in cannabis tax revenue. Yet many youth programs continue to struggle with limited funding.”

Despite financial pressures, supervisors approved funding for additional Sheriff's Office resources, youth education programs, behavioral health initiatives and a new film commissioner position.

Supervisor Laura Capps said the county should continue exploring opportunities to maximize outside funding sources.

“If it makes sense for us to be utilizing state funds as opposed to our general fund, I think that's something worthy of discussion,” Capps said.

County officials said they have been able to avoid deeper cuts this year, but many acknowledged the bigger challenge could come in the years ahead if costs continue to outpace revenues.

Leaders said they will continue monitoring state and federal funding as they prepare for future budget discussions.