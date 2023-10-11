Long Beach man sentenced to 17 years in connection to attempted Simi Valley burglary

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Wednesday that Shawn Hernandez of Long Beach was sentenced to 17 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit first-degree residential burglary.

Hernandez was convicted by a jury on Aug. 1 of this year and a judge also found true all prior convictions and special allegations relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 9, 2023, around 2:15 a.m. Hernandez and other unidentified co-conspirators attempted to burglarize a home on Township Avenue in Simi Valley by shattering a rear glass sliding door detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the homeowner called 9-1-1 and arriving Simi Valley Police officers saw a Dodge Charger fleeing the scene, leaving Hernandez and others at the scene.

The driver, later identified as co-defendant Karenga Williams, led police on a short, high-speed chase that ended in a single-car collision relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During a search of the Dodge Charger, officers located personal identifying information for Hernandez and evidence was found at residences near the victim's home including a black ski mask, sweatshirt, gloves, and a bag detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Detectives were able to identify Hernandez as a possible participant, Hernandez's DNA was matched to DNA on a glove left behind at the scene, and Uber records show that Hernandez used the rideshare app to go from the Simi Valley neighborhood to South Los Angeles relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“Ventura County residents have the right to feel safe and secure in their homes without fear of

someone breaking in during the middle of the night,” said Deputy District Attorney Matthew Hovsepian who prosecuted this case. “Thanks to the dedicated work by Simi Valley Police detectives, this conviction can start to restore the victim’s sense of security in her home.”