Oxnard man sentenced to 27 years in connection to 2017 shooting that resulted in a woman’s death

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Friday that Jacob Jamal Steir of Oxnard was sentenced to 27 years in prison in connection to a 2017 shooting that killed Alexis Jean Lopez and injured another person.

Steir previously pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Aug. 10 of this year relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 8, 2017, Lopez and her passenger were shot while in their vehicle at an intersection in the Nyeland Acres area of unincorporated parts of Oxnard detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Lopez died at the scene and her passenger was wounded but survived relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, one month after the shooting, Steir was arrested by Port Hueneme Police Department for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and forensic testing confirmed it was the same gun used on the night that killed Lopez.

Oxnard Police Department details that detectives eventually learned that on the night of the shooting, an associate of Steir's sought revenge for a shooting earlier in the day and mistakenly believed Lopez's car was involved.

That associate asked Steir for his gun and used that weapon to open fire on the unsuspecting vehicle, killing Lopez and seriously injuring the passenger relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“But for this defendant giving his handgun to the shooter, Alexis would be alive today, and her family wouldn’t have suffered so much,” said Deputy District Attorney John Barrick, who prosecuted this case. “Today’s sentence was only made possible because of the extraordinary efforts of the Oxnard Police Department, who continued to vigorously investigate the case despite having very little evidence to go on in the beginning, and they will continue their investigation until the shooter is brought to justice.”

Steir pled guilty to the following charges:

PC 192(a)-Voluntary manslaughter

PC 664/187(a)-Attempted murder

Steir pled guilty to the following special allegations: