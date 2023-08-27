Skip to Content
Hueneme Beach Festival draws a crowd

Hueneme Beach Festival celebration includes Cannabis Cove and more
August 27, 2023 10:22 pm
Published 9:35 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-The Hueneme Beach Festival wrapped up a weekend of music and fun by the beach in Port Hueneme.

The festival in the city known for it's so-called "Green Mile' of cannabis businesses, had a Cannabis Cove just for adults.

But the festival offered plenty of things for children and families.

The festival had rides overlooking the ocean, food stands, games, and arts and crafts.

"Always Tina" and other bands performed on two stages during the festival.

Merchandise booths sold all kinds of things including festival souvenirs.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

